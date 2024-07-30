Live
Paris Olympics: 'You've done what no Indian shooting pair has done...', Abhinav Bindra's words of praise for Manu and Sarabjot
After Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot won the historic bronze on Tuesday at the Paris Olympics, 2008 gold medallist Abhinav Bindra congratulated the young duo for winning India's first shooting team event medal in Summer Games history.
"Manu & Sarabjot: You've done what no Indian shooting pair has done before. India's first Olympic shooting team medal. Savour this moment, you've earned it! Proud," Bindra posted on X.
Manu and Sarabjot defeated the South Korean duo of Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal playoff in the Chateauroux.
After the bronze medal win, Manu became the first Indian athlete to win two medals in the single edition of the Olympics. Her partner in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, Sarabjot bagged his first Olympic medal.
Overall, Manu became the third Indian -- after wrestler Sushil Kumar and shuttler PV Sindhu -- to win more than one individual medal in the Olympics.
Notably, Bindra was the first Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics when he won the 10m Air Rifle event in Beijing 2008.