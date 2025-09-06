Pochettino ‘shocked’ by Levy’s exit after nearly 25 years at Spurs

Harrison (USA): Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his surprise at the departure of Daniel Levy, who stepped down as executive chairman after nearly a quarter of a century in charge of the North London club.

Levy had long been a polarising figure among fans - respected for his financial discipline and business acumen, yet often criticised for his reluctance to spend big on wages to attract marquee signings capable of ending Spurs' title drought, which dates back to 1961.

Despite the criticism, Levy's legacy is significant. He spearheaded the transformation of Tottenham's infrastructure, overseeing the construction of a world-class stadium and training facility that have elevated the club’s global stature.

On the pitch, his tenure delivered moments of success too. Under his leadership, Spurs lifted their first major silverware since 2008 by defeating Manchester United in last season’s Europa League final, securing a Champions League berth for the seventh time during his time at the helm.

Levy was appointed chairman in February 2001, shortly after ENIC Group acquired a majority stake in the club, marking the beginning of a new era for Tottenham - one that now enters uncharted territory.

"I am a little bit in shock, because he was my former president. I don't know what happened there," United States manager Pochettino told reporters ahead of friendly match against South Korea in New Jersey.

"Of course, I sent a text to him, and I sent a text to different people that were very close to him, and still no answer.

"I don't have more information and only what I want to say (is) I wish him the best in his life, family, time. And yes, I was in shock like many (people) that really know him."

Pochettino led Tottenham from 2014 to 2019, overseeing a transformative era that saw the club evolve into consistent top-four contenders in the Premier League. During his tenure, Spurs made their first-ever appearance in a Champions League final, ultimately finishing as runners-up to Liverpool.

Although he was dismissed just five months after that historic run, the 53-year-old Argentine has since maintained that his relationship with Levy remained amicable despite the abrupt end to his time at the club.

"We can't forget our relationship now. Then was a very important period in our careers and for the club also," Pochettino added.