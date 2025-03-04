Live
- Women’s Day 2025: Thoughtful Gifts to Express Thankfulness and Admiration
- Hyderabad: Software Employee Devika’s Suspected Suicide, Alleged Harassment by Husband
- South Korea to launch consultative bodies with US for tariff negotiations
- OTT Releases This Week (March 3 to 9): Naga Chaitanya Thandel, Sharwanand Maname, Bapu, and More
- Delhi HC grants bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar
- Should have stepped down earlier: Pankaja Munde on Dhananjay Munde’s resignation
- Champions Trophy: Indian team wears black armbands against Australia to honour Padmakar Shivalkar
- Body shaming, derogatory comments hallmark of Congress: KTR
- Ind vs Aus: Australia Loses Early Wicket in First Semi-Final in Champions Trophy
- Bangladesh: Protesters burn Home Advisor's effigy, demand resignation over controversial remarks
Just In
Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh Stay on Top After Thrilling Draw at Prague Masters
Highlights
Indian Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh Chithambaram hold the lead with 3.5 points each after a tense fifth-round draw in the Prague Masters chess tournament.
R Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh Chithambaram drew their game in the fifth round of the Prague Masters chess tournament, keeping a one-point lead with 3.5 points each.
Wei Yi from China, Anish Giri from the Netherlands, Quang Leim Le from Vietnam, and Vincent Keymer from Germany are behind them with 2.5 points.
The only decisive game of the day saw Wei Yi beat Sam Shankland. Other games ended in draws, including the match between Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh, which remained balanced after a Berlin Defense.
In the challengers section, Divya Deshmukh lost to Marc’Andria Maurizzi, while Nodirbek Yakubboev from Uzbekistan leads with 4 points.
The tournament resumes on Tuesday after a rest day.
Next Story