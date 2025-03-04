  • Menu
Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh Stay on Top After Thrilling Draw at Prague Masters

Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh Stay on Top After Thrilling Draw at Prague Masters
Indian Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh Chithambaram hold the lead with 3.5 points each after a tense fifth-round draw in the Prague Masters chess tournament.

Wei Yi from China, Anish Giri from the Netherlands, Quang Leim Le from Vietnam, and Vincent Keymer from Germany are behind them with 2.5 points.

The only decisive game of the day saw Wei Yi beat Sam Shankland. Other games ended in draws, including the match between Praggnanandhaa and Aravindh, which remained balanced after a Berlin Defense.

In the challengers section, Divya Deshmukh lost to Marc’Andria Maurizzi, while Nodirbek Yakubboev from Uzbekistan leads with 4 points.

The tournament resumes on Tuesday after a rest day.

