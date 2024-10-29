Rohan Bopanna and men’s doubles partner Matthew Ebden qualify for season-ending ATP Finals

Hyderabad: Top-ranked Indian doubles player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian men’s doubles partner Matthew Ebden have secured a spot in the season-ending ATP Finals.

This will be Rohan Bopanna’s fourth appearance in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals.



The 43-year-old Indian’s best finish was a finalist on two occasions – in 2012 with Mahesh Bhupathi and in 2015 with Florin Mergea.



Rohan Bopanna and Ebden secured their place after Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow were eliminated from the Rolex Paris Masters.



The top eight singles and doubles teams will get a chance to play in the season-ending ATP Finals.



Lammons and Withrow’s round-of-32 exit at the Paris Masters meant Bopanna and Ebden will finish the year as the eighth ranked pair in the world, thereby finalising the ATP Finals 2024 field.



This will be the second consecutive year the pair have made it to the top-eight in the season-ending rankings and qualifying for the ATP Finals. In 2023, Bopanna and Ebden lost to Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the semifinals.



Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten, Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori and Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson will be in action along with Bopanna and Ebden in the ATP Finals.



The ATP Finals will be played from November 10 to 17 at the Inalpi Arena in Torino, Italy.



Bopanna and Ebden won the Australian Open in 2024 and became the World No. 1 pair soon after. The Indian also rewrote the record books when he became the oldest man at 43 years, 331 days to become a World No 1.



Bopanna and Ebden won the Miami Open for their second title of 2024.



The pair also made the finals in Adelaide, just before the Australian Open, losing to Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury. The pair lost in the semifinals at Roland Garros.

