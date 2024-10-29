Live
- Deepavali: TN govt declares half-day holiday for educational institutions on Oct 30
- Bihar job-seekers celebrate as Rozgar Mela lights up several lives
- Weather Update: Rainfall Expected Across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema
- HC cancels work tender to private security agency in Bengal govt hospitals
- Rajat Patidar smashes fifth fastest Ranji Trophy century
- PM Modi Launches Drone Services for Mangalagiri AIIMS
- India bucks global trend, VC investment remains robust at $3.6 bn in July-Sep
- Rohan Bopanna and men’s doubles partner Matthew Ebden qualify for season-ending ATP Finals
- Wormholes, Mythology, and Sci-Fi: All in One Stop at Rhasyam Idam Jagath: Chandoo Mondeti
- Udhayanidhi Stalin dress code issue: HC grants one week to petitioner, govt to respond
Just In
Rohan Bopanna and men’s doubles partner Matthew Ebden qualify for season-ending ATP Finals
This will be Rohan Bopanna’s fourth appearance in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals. The 43-year-old Indian’s best finish was a finalist on two occasions – in 2012 with Mahesh Bhupathi and in 2015 with Florin Mergea
Hyderabad: Top-ranked Indian doubles player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian men’s doubles partner Matthew Ebden have secured a spot in the season-ending ATP Finals.
This will be Rohan Bopanna’s fourth appearance in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals.
The 43-year-old Indian’s best finish was a finalist on two occasions – in 2012 with Mahesh Bhupathi and in 2015 with Florin Mergea.
Rohan Bopanna and Ebden secured their place after Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow were eliminated from the Rolex Paris Masters.
The top eight singles and doubles teams will get a chance to play in the season-ending ATP Finals.
Lammons and Withrow’s round-of-32 exit at the Paris Masters meant Bopanna and Ebden will finish the year as the eighth ranked pair in the world, thereby finalising the ATP Finals 2024 field.
This will be the second consecutive year the pair have made it to the top-eight in the season-ending rankings and qualifying for the ATP Finals. In 2023, Bopanna and Ebden lost to Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the semifinals.
Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten, Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori and Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson will be in action along with Bopanna and Ebden in the ATP Finals.
The ATP Finals will be played from November 10 to 17 at the Inalpi Arena in Torino, Italy.
Bopanna and Ebden won the Australian Open in 2024 and became the World No. 1 pair soon after. The Indian also rewrote the record books when he became the oldest man at 43 years, 331 days to become a World No 1.
Bopanna and Ebden won the Miami Open for their second title of 2024.
The pair also made the finals in Adelaide, just before the Australian Open, losing to Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury. The pair lost in the semifinals at Roland Garros.