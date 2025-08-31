Satwik-Chirag assures India of medal, enters semis

Paris: Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assured India of a medal at the BWF World Championships after defeating their nemesis, Malaysia’s two-time Olympic medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, in the men’s doubles quarterfinals here.

A year after the heartbreak in Paris, where they lost to the same pair and missed out on an Olympic medal, the world No. 3 duo produced a commanding 21-12, 21-19 win in 43 minutes to avenge that loss and storm into the semifinals late on Friday night.

“Feeling really good. It was a rematch of sorts from the Olympics. And I think we finally got some redemption. It was the same court, same arena.

A year back exactly. Olympics and now World Championships,” Chirag said after the match.

“It’s always a pleasure playing against them. We’ve always had some really tough battles. At the biggest of events. And really happy we could win today.”

It will be Satwik and Chirag’s second medal at the prestigious event after their 2022 bronze, extending India’s streak of podium finishes at every edition since Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa’s breakthrough bronze in 2011.

The Asian Games champions will next face 11th seeds Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi of China.

Asked if the Chinese will be underdogs, Satwik said: “Not at all. Playing semi-finals, no underdogs.”

Chirag added: “Just like any other match that we played in this tournament. Take it one match at a time. They are a good, formidable pair. We played against them before. Really looking forward to tomorrow.”

Only hours earlier, PV Sindhu’s exit in the quarterfinals had denied India a medal in women’s singles. By the time Satwik and Chirag walked onto the court, the weight of expectations was unmistakable against opponents who had repeatedly broken Indian hearts.

Chia and Soh had beaten the Indians in Singapore and China this year after crushing their Olympic medal dream in Paris last year.

On Friday night, however, the world No. 9 Indians turned the script on its head with a dominating show.(PTI)