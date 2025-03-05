Sharath Kamal hopes to inspire future generations ahead of retirement

Chennai: At a special press conference inaugurating the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025 on Wednesday, India’s most decorated table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal announced his retirement from the sport. The tournament, which is slated to take place on March 25, will be his last as a professional player, and Sharath hopes it inspires the younger generations and is rooting for them to fill the massive gap left by his departure.

Kamal’s spectacular journey has seen him decorated with 13 Commonwealth Games medals, among them seven gold medals, two bronze medals at the Asian Games, and four bronze at the Asian Championships. No Indian table tennis player has graced the Olympics more times than Sharath (5), culminating in the honour of being India’s male flag-bearer at Paris 2024.

“The event in Chennai will inspire the younger generations, and I hope people will come in big numbers to support us, which will see Table Tennis’ popularity grow even further. I hope it inspires and helps younger players grow, and perhaps someone can grow into my boots here sooner or later,” Kamal told IANS.

A 10-time national champion, he was the first Indian to win an ITTF Pro Tour title, breaking barriers for Indian TT, and will now look to do the same on home soil at the WTT Star Contender Chennai.

The 42-year-old paddler also talked about the growing popularity of table tennis and hopes he gets to see fans file in for his final tournament. “Table Tennis is slowly growing into a popular sport in recent times. Historically, it has been a regression sport, but in recent times myself, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and I have gone on to win international medals, and the sport is slowly gaining popularity.

“We are here in Chennai, at the Nehru stadium for the WTT Star Contender, which will see some of the most exciting talents of the sport in the world. We will be a part of the Indian contingent, and hope we go to win some medals,” he added.

Sharath’s final act as a professional will begin on March 25, as Chennai debuts as a WTT Star Contender destination, giving fans a final chance to witness the legend in action before he bids farewell to the sport.



