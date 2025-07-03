Shubman Gill Shines with Third Consecutive Century Against England

Team India captain Shubman Gill is playing very well in the England tour. He is leading the team with strong batting. Gill has scored centuries in three tests in a row against England. He made a century in the first Test at Leeds and scored 114 not out in the second Test at Birmingham on July 2. He faced tough bowling and hit 11 fours in 199 balls.

Last year in Dharamsala, Gill also scored a century against England. Now, during this tour, he has made centuries in consecutive matches. This is his 16th century in international cricket: 7 in Tests, 8 in ODIs, and 1 in T20Is. With this century, Gill matched the record of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had 16 centuries (10 in ODIs and 6 in Tests). Gill is now the 16th Indian to score the most centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar is leading the list with 100 centuries, Virat Kohli is second with 82, Rohit Sharma has 49, and Rahul Dravid has 48.

In this match, Gill is batting on 114 runs from 216 balls with 12 fours. He played well with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 87. India scored 310 runs for 5 wickets in 85 overs in the first innings. Ravindra Jadeja was 41 not out with Gill at the crease. Karun Nair scored 31 but did not play well. Chris Woakes took two wickets for England.