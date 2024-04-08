Live
Just In
ATP Tour: Nagal upsets World No. 38 Arnaldi in first round of Monte Carlo Masters
Mumbai: Top Indian singles player Sumit Nagar caused a big upset in the Monte Carlo Masters by beating World No. 38 Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in three sets in the first round of the event being played at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin in France on Monday.
Nagal defeated Arnaldi 5-7 6-2 6-4 to register the third-best win of his career by ranking of opponent. It was also his third win over a top-50 player and 11th against a player in the top 100 in the event being held at the French town near the border with Monaco.
Nagal, who came through the qualifying rounds, served steadily while Arnaldi sent down six aces but also served the same number of double faults. Though his opponent had more success on his first serve, Nagal did well on his second serve (75% success) as compared to Arnaldi's (44%).
Arnaldi broke Nagal's serve in the sixth game to go ahead 4-2 but the Indian player broke right back in the next game and won the eighth game to make it 4-4. The Italian took a crucial break in the 12th game with a cross-court winner to win the first set 6-5.
Nagal came roaring back in the second set, breaking in the third game of the second set and then again in the fifth game to take a 4-1 lead. Though Arnaldi broke serve in the next game to make it 4-2, Nagal won the next two games to win the set 6-4.
The Indian star broke serve in the third game of the decider and held serve to make it 3-1. Arnaldi won the next two games, but Nagal broke his serve in the seventh game. Nagal fought off a late challenge from Arnaldi and won the third set 6-4, saving a break point in the eighth game.
A few days back, Nagal became the first Indian man to reach the main draw of the Monte Carlo singles draw in 42 years.
He will next play World No. 7 Holger Rune in the Round of 32.