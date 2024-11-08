Tim Paine backs opener Usman Khawaja for continued role in Australian lineup, eyes Konstas as successor

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has expressed his confidence that Usman Khawaja, despite nearing his 38th birthday, would continue to represent Australia in international cricket for a few more years.

Paine dismissed any talk of an imminent retirement for the veteran opener, citing Khawaja's form, resilience and ability to thrive at the top of the order even as he approaches the later stages of his career. Since moving to the opening position at the end of the 2021/22 Ashes series, Khawaja has averaged an impressive 54.04, establishing himself as a steadfast presence at the top of Australia’s batting lineup.

“I can't believe we're even talking about this,” Paine remarked during an interview on SEN Tassie.

Paine believes Khawaja’s age is irrelevant, given his outstanding form and the consistency he's displayed as an opener over the past few years.

“He’s been nearly the best player in the world, particularly as an opening batter, for the last two years," Paine said. "With his age in cricket, in particular as a batter, it's just a number. He doesn’t look like he’s lost reflex, his eyes are good, and he’s batting as well as he’s ever batted.”

Paine dismissed concerns about Khawaja’s age impacting his ability to perform, instead suggesting that the left-hander would continue to play at an elite level for at least another year or two. However, he acknowledged that injuries or sudden changes in form might force Australia to look for a replacement, noting the depth of talent in the domestic circuit.

In particular, Paine pointed to New South Wales' 19-year-old batting sensation, Sam Konstas, as a potential long-term successor to Khawaja. Konstas has quickly risen to prominence as a rising star in the Sheffield Shield, displaying a maturity and skill set that Paine believes would allow him to step up if Khawaja were to retire in the coming years.

“If something were to happen in the short-term, I think we've got our answer," Paine noted, adding that Konstas has already shown he can handle the demands of high-level cricket. “Out of the four guys that are playing right now, I think they would lean toward Sam Konstas if something were to happen to a second opener. I said to you last week, he played a few shots that show he's going to be a gun; you can tell he’s going to handle the occasion."

Paine believes the timing aligns well, allowing Konstas to gain valuable experience and be prepared to take on the opener’s role when Khawaja ultimately steps down. “The timing for me looks to be lining up that he would be the one to replace Usman when he decides to call time. But hopefully, Usman has a clean bill of health during the summer because he's going to be really important for us,” Paine added.

As Australia gear up for a packed season, Khawaja’s experience and skill will be essential, especially with the pressure of maintaining the team’s standing in international rankings.