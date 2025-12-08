Bhagavad Gita, a guide for right path: HDPP Secretary

Tirupati: TheHindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) Secretary Sriram Raghunath said that Bhagavad Gita has the power to guide human society towards the right path.

A prize distribution ceremony was held on Sunday for the students who won the Bhagavad Gita Shloka recitation competition at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Bhagavad Gita tells how a person should live from a spiritual perspective in a righteous manner.

the essence of the Gita is the victory of good over evil. He said that if one recites the verses of Bhagavad Gita scientifically at a young age and understands its message, one can scale to greater heights in the future.

The winners were awarded prizes on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Bhagavad Gita memorization competitions were held at 59 centers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states, Chennai and Bangalore, under the auspices of Hindu Dharma Prachar Parishad of TTD.

About 8,500 boys and girls participated in these competitions.

Earlier scholars Aamudala Murali, KTV Raghavan, Sunitha and others acted as judges. The judges were felicitated by the HDPP Secretary.

The event was graced by HDPP AEO C Satyanarayana, programme coordinator Kokila, students, their parents, staff and other officials.