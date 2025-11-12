TPGL Season V: London Royals march into quarterfinals

Hyderabad

The London Royals, powered by Bikkina Sports & Entertainment LLP, have continued their Royal dominance throughout the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League (TPGL) Season V, securing a well-deserved place in the Quarterfinals after a stellar performance across all league rounds.

The Royals showcased remarkable consistency, finishing at the top in Round 1, Round 3, Round 4, and Round 5, and concluded the league stage with an impressive 764 points, just one point behind the Group A leaders.

In Round 5, the team displayed strong grit and focus under pressure, led by standout performances from Manoj Chawda (36 points) and Captain Dr. Sameer Mahendra (36 points) — both showing remarkable composure on the greens.

The London Royals were recognized with multiple honors: Best Team of Group A – League Stages, Group A – Round 4 Team Winner, Captain Dr. Sameer Mahendra – Winner, Best Net Index (1–9).