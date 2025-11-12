  1. Home
  2. Sports
Sports

TPGL Season V: London Royals march into quarterfinals

  • Created On:  12 Nov 2025 1:48 PM IST
TPGL Season V: London Royals march into quarterfinals
X

Hyderabad

The London Royals, powered by Bikkina Sports & Entertainment LLP, have continued their Royal dominance throughout the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League (TPGL) Season V, securing a well-deserved place in the Quarterfinals after a stellar performance across all league rounds.

The Royals showcased remarkable consistency, finishing at the top in Round 1, Round 3, Round 4, and Round 5, and concluded the league stage with an impressive 764 points, just one point behind the Group A leaders.

In Round 5, the team displayed strong grit and focus under pressure, led by standout performances from Manoj Chawda (36 points) and Captain Dr. Sameer Mahendra (36 points) — both showing remarkable composure on the greens.

The London Royals were recognized with multiple honors: Best Team of Group A – League Stages, Group A – Round 4 Team Winner, Captain Dr. Sameer Mahendra – Winner, Best Net Index (1–9).

Tags

Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League (TPGL) Season VLondon RoyalsHyderabadBikkina Sports & Entertainment LLPDr. Sameer MahendraManoj Chawdagolf tournamentTPGL 2025quarterfinalssports newsTelangana golf

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

PM Modi meets survivors of Delhi blast at LNJP Hospital

PM Modi meets survivors of Delhi blast at LNJP Hospital

National News

More
Share it
X