Varuni Jaiswal, Swarnendu bag TG State TT League titles

  • Created On:  3 Feb 2026 6:41 AM IST
Secunderabad: Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) and Swarnendu (AVSE) emerged women and men singles titlists in the Telangana State Table Tennis League Championship at the GSM Table Tennis Academy, Secunderabad, from January 31 to February 2.

In a thrilling women’s singles final, Varuni Jaiswal edged past Sri Saanvi (SPARS) 3–2 in a closely fought contest, winning 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9. The third-place match saw Devisree (GSM) overcome G Pranitha (HVS) 3–2 (13-11, 9-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8). The men’s singles final was equally competitive, with Swarnendu defeating Trishul Mehra (HDTT) 3–2 (11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8). Ali Mohammed (HDTT) secured third place by beating Vathsin B (GTTA) 3–1 (11-5, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9).

The three-day championship witnessed high-quality matches and strong participation, highlighting the growing standard of table tennis in Telangana.

