Virat Kohli Encountered by Fan During Melbourne Test: Security Rushes In

On the second day of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in Melbourne, something unusual happened.

A fan ran onto the field during the game and went straight to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who was standing in the field. The fan tried to hug Kohli, but he walked away.

The fan then danced to get attention. Security quickly caught him and took him off the field, causing a short break in the game. The video went viral on social media.

Australia scored 474 runs in their first innings. Steve Smith made 140 runs, and Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and Sam Kontas also scored well. Captain Pat Cummins added 49 runs.

India’s bowlers, like Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, and Washington Sundar, took wickets to stop Australia.

While the fan’s actions got a lot of attention, Australia’s strong batting was the main highlight of the game.