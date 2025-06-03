Watch: D.K. Shivakumar’s Viral Message to RCB Ahead of IPL 2024 Final

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has reached the IPL final for the fourth time overall and the first time since 2016. The team is set to face Punjab Kings today (June 3) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Fans across Karnataka are performing special prayers, rituals, and homas (fire ceremonies) wishing for RCB’s victory. Support has been pouring in from fans, film celebrities, and political leaders.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, a passionate cricket fan and a former college-level player, is a long-time supporter of RCB. As the team prepares for the IPL 18th season final, Shivakumar extended his good wishes to the players.

He wore the RCB jersey to show his support and said that for the past 18 years, people have been wishing for RCB to win the IPL Championship. He noted that this was another opportunity and mentioned that not just Karnataka, but the entire country stood with the team. He appreciated the players’ hard work and expressed confidence that the victory would be theirs, adding that the cup would belong to them this time.

The video of D.K. Shivakumar’s message to RCB has gone viral on social media.











