WI trying to learn from what Kiwis did to dominate India

Ahmedabad

West Indies are not in a good position in terms of their Test status but the touring party will try to emulate what New Zealand did to dominate India last season, said captain Roston Chase before the first Test starting here on Thursday. New Zealand became the first team in 12 years to defeat India in their backyard last year, ending the home side’s 18-series unbeaten run en route a 3-0 win.

“Obviously we’re not in a good position right now in terms of our Test status and we are kind of low on the (World Test Championship) table, but we have to put that behind us,” Chase told the media before West Indies’ training session here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“New Zealand came last year and dominated India, so we are really trying to learn from what they did and try to put some of those stuff in place so that we can play some good cricket and compete and try to win the series,” he said.