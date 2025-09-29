Women's ODI WC: India’s quest for maiden ICC title set to begin with opener against Sri Lanka

2025 has belonged to those sporting teams that previously missed out on winning trophies and have transformed into title winners in their respective competitive leagues. For India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, it's more or less the same – a chance to shed the weight of history and live up to the hope of a nation yearning for its first senior women’s global championship glory. That quest begins again when India open their 2025 Women's ODI World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka at the ACA Stadium here on Tuesday.

India enter the tournament as a formidable contender for the glittering trophy, with the competition returning to the country for the first time since 2013. The hosts possess a batting arsenal headlined by the explosive Smriti Mandhana, fresh off a stunning 50-ball century against Australia in New Delhi, alongside players like Harmanpreet, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, and Jemimah Rodrigues, who complement her very well.

The questions, however, remain about India's bowling attack and ground fielding, with lapses surfacing during the recent 2-1 bilateral series loss to Australia. India will be aiming to address these vulnerabilities as soon as possible in their pursuit of glory on home soil.

A home World Cup triumph for India could transform women’s cricket in the country forever. It might lead to increased grassroots investment, strengthen the case for pay parity with male cricketers across all levels and make a strong case for premier venues to regularly host women’s matches.

More importantly, winning this World Cup would give millions of young girls a historic moment of national pride on home soil. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, led by veteran skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who is likely playing in her final ODI World Cup, arrive as formidable underdogs.

While Athapaththu, Harshitha Samarawickrama, and Vishmi Gunaratne provide batting firepower, with some support from Nilakshika Silva and Kavisha Dilhari, their bowling lacks consistency against elite lineups. The Islanders memorably upset hosts South Africa at the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup and will aim for another giant-killing act against a formidable Indian team.

When: Tuesday, September 30, 3:00 PM IST

Where: Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Guwahati

Where to watch: Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, and Kranti Goud.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, and Achini Kulasooriya.