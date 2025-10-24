Women’s World Cup: Jhulan Goswami congratulates India for semi-final qualification

Former India bowler Jhulan Goswami hailed Team India after their emphatic 53-run victory over New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. It was a must-win game for both sides as their semi-final qualification hopes hung by a thin thread, and the Women in Blue, with their victory, knocked the White Ferns out of the race to secure the last remaining spot in the top four.

Jhulan, who retired from all forms of international cricket in 2022 after playing her final match against England at Lord's, praised the team’s efforts while mentioning Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal’s opening partnership and centuries.

The pacer, who is still the leading wicket-taker in women's international cricket with 355 wickets across all formats, penned on X, “Well played, India! @mandhana_smriti and @PratikaRawal64 were brilliant, putting together a record 212-run opening partnership, the highest for India in Women’s World Cup history. And with this key win in the qualification match, #TeamIndia is through to the semi-finals!”

Speaking of the match, India, after being put to bat first, started off on a high note as openers Mandhana and Rawal shared a record 212-run partnership. The former walked back scoring 109 off 95 deliveries, while the latter was dismissed for a 134-ball 122, finishing as the highest run-scorer for her side and in the game overall.

After the Indian vice-captain’s dismissal, Jemimah Rodrigues, who was benched in the previous game and walked in to bat at No. 3 this time, notched up a brilliant unbeaten 55-ball 76 as the hosts tallied 340/3 in the rain-shortened 49-over innings.

After another rain delay, the second innings was cut short to 44 overs as the Kiwis had a revised target of 325 to chase. The Indian bowlers then put on a show, keeping the opposition under pressure and restricting them from scoring big.

Brooke Halliday and Isabella Gaze came up with their respective half-centuries, but their efforts weren’t enough to take their side over the finish line as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. held them to 271/8.

With that, India sealed the last-remaining semi-final spot, joining Australia, South Africa, and England in the final four.