World Boxing medallist Gaurav Bidhuri to flag off 'Delhi Against Drugs' movement on Nov 17

New Delhi: Gaurav Bidhuri, 2017 World Boxing Championship bronze medallist, joined hands with the Delhi Against Drugs (DAD) movement and will flag off a 10K run from Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium on November 17.

DAD, an initiative of STAIRS Foundation (The Society for Transformation, Inclusion and Recognition through Sports), aimed at combating substance abuse among youth.

"Boxing taught me discipline and strength, but some battles require more than just fists. I'm proud to join STAIRS Foundation and fight for a drug-free Delhi. Not only this, STAIRS and I plan to work on various other activities related to sports and youth development across India," said Bidhuri.

STAIRS Foundation is a national sports promotion organisation at the forefront of grassroots sports and youth development.

"Gaurav's involvement amplifies our mission. His influence will motivate countless young people to make informed choices and seek help when needed," said Siddharth Upadhyay, founder, STAIRS Foundation.