WTC 2025 Final: Australia in Trouble After Top-Order Collapse Against South Africa at Lord's

The WTC 2025 Final match between South Africa and Australia is underway at the prestigious Lord's Ground in England. After losing the toss, Australia was asked to bat first by South Africa. Australia lost early wickets as it struggled with the bat. The Aussie top order collapsed in the first session as South Africa’s bowlers put on a strong performance, reducing them to 75/4.

Opener Usman Khawaja was dismissed for a duck, while fellow opener Marnus Labuschagne managed just 17 runs before being caught off a brilliant delivery from Marco Jansen. Cameron Green, who came in at first down, also disappointed, scoring only 4 runs.

Travis Head, who followed, added 11 runs before being caught by Verreynne off another sharp ball from Jansen. By the end of the first session, Australia had lost 4 crucial wickets for just 75 runs and found themselves in deep trouble. As of now, they are 80/4 in 27 overs, with Steve Smith (40) and Beau Webster (1) at the crease.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen claimed two wickets each, dealing significant blows to the Australian batting lineup. Currently, Steve Smith is Australia’s main hope to anchor the innings.

Playing XIs:

South Africa:

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia:

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood