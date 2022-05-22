An IAS Officer From Tamil Nadu Introduces Manjapai Vending Machine

The government of Tamil Nadu plans to put cloth bag dispensing devices in public places to ensure that cloth bags are readily available to the public.



An Indian Administrative Service official, Supriya Sahu, posted a demonstration video of the gadget online on Saturday. Sahu is seen in the video entering an RS 10 coin into the machine, which subsequently produces a medium-sized fabric bag.



The cloth bag in the footage resembles a manjapai (yellow bag), a traditional multipurpose bag often used by shoppers in Tamil Nadu. The video has received over 45,000 views thus far. The video of explaining the whole process was explained and here it is mentioned below:

Manjapai Vending Machine is finally here. It is a challenge to make cloth bags available in public places at an affordable cost. We are working to set up these machines at market places & bus stops etc Prototype is ready and details will come soon #meendummanjapai #manjapai pic.twitter.com/UByJyZ55AK — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) May 21, 2022

Sahu explained in her caption that manjapai Vending Machine is available now. She further added that making cloth bags available in public locations at a reasonable price is difficult. They are working to put these machines in places like markets and bus stations. The prototype is complete, and further information will be released soon.



Several Twitter users applauded the video. Twitter users gave several responses to the video. Some recommended them to allow electronic payments in addition to coins. Coins would not be carried by everyone. Although the transaction cost would be higher, the machine would be more valuable to everyone.