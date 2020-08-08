Andhra Mausambi floods Chennai market

The citrus fruit sweet lime has its own followers who like it for its understated sweetness and rich properties. Since southern Telangana is the hub of ' mausambi' the fruit has been selling all across the two Telugu states for its medicinal value too during these pandemic times.

The Chennai citizens too were in receipt of 30 trucks and more of the fruit from AP on Saturday, which has seen increasing demand lately.

Traders say that the rains have impeded its demand somewhat in the last few days but there are takers for the fruit, especially those who are recovering from illnesses.

'We are selling the fruit at around 20 rupees per kilo in the wholesale market' revealed a trader. In Telangana, the fruit has always been a favourite for its low cost and easy availability for many months in a year.