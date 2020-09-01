'Captain' Vijayakanth to go solo in Tamil Nadu elections, says his wife Premalatha

The 2021 elections may prove to be a decisive, watershed moment for Tamil Nadu politics. At the moment, with the election schedule yet to be announced, there are no clear-cut patterns of political alignments as yet. Broadly, the national parties, the regional parties and the cinema-star led parties, in that order have all focused on one issue: the potential that awaits to be unlocked in State politics in the absence of two top leaders, J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.

On the one hand, the smaller parties are hoping to be included in the alliances to be drawn up by the bigger ones, to keep their political survival ongoing for a few more years, enabling them enjoy the status of political power. On the other, battle lines are being drawn by those, who have been in the thick of things at the Assembly level like cine hero Vijayakanth's Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam ( DMDK).

As the 15th anniversary of the party draws near, Premalatha, the active leader from DMDK, who has kept it afloat along with her brother Sudeep for support has made a series of announcements. In a meeting held at Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, she affirmed that 'Captain' is likely to announce more details about the party moves in January 2021, would campaign extensively for the party and would heed the sentiment of party workers to go alone in the forthcoming elections. She also declared that it is only her husband who can bell the cat in Tamil politics. It is seriously hot in Chennai, as far as political moves are concerned.