Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu Has Announced Infrastructure Projects Worth Rs 1,242 Crore

M K Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, unveiled infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,242 crore for Salem district on Saturday, along with an underground drainage system, amenities for supplementary drinking water supply, a flyover, and a textile park.

Stalin stated he will return to the area and maintain to oversee all of the initiatives after inaugurating various finished projects, delivering welfare assistance to recipients, and placing the foundation stone for future developments worth over Rs 261 crore.

He implemented two state-wide programmes, 'Nammakku Naame Thittam (NNT)' and 'Nagarpura Velai Vaippu Thittam (NVVT).' The list of initiatives worth over Rs 1,000 crore includes a Rs 530 crore underground sewerage system in Salem Corporation regions that do not have the service, which will cover over 520 kilometres.

Additional announcements included the development of lakes, a rail-over-bridge at Ammapettai, a sports facility, and road upgrades. In Salem, an integrated textile park will open soon, allowing for further industrial expansion and job prospects. Karupur will also be home to a software park. This is the initial phase, the beginning of a series of plans that will be implemented in stages.

Stalin emphasised that his government worked for the wellbeing of all citizens in the state, regardless of whether they voted 'for us' (the DMK) or not.

There is also no discrimination, whether it is based on a district or a certain industry. The goal is uniform growth throughout the state, and numerous plans are being implemented in all districts, he said, citing projects undertaken in the past by his party, like the Salem Steel Plant.

Former Chief Minister K Palaniswami hails from Salem, and Tamil Nadu's western area is considered a stronghold of the AIADMK, the main opposition party.

Among the finished projects that were launched were more schools, medical facilities, small bridges, and check dams.

A foundation stone was placed for a housing program for medical officers in Edapadi Taluk, an office-cum-residential complex for the revenue department in Peddanaikanpalayam, and a sapling-planting initiative worth more than a lakh saplings under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme. The urban livelihood mission has allocated 37 tenements to beneficiaries, the backward classes and minority welfare department has provided Rs 3.34 lakh in support to 62 people, and an order has been issued for a Rs 2.88-crore award for entrepreneurial endeavours by educated young people.

The NNT is a government-revived scheme that was first adopted during the DMK's 1996-2001 era and is currently being implemented across the state at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The initiative aims to accomplish a number of projects, such as for the construction and upgrade of civic infrastructure and the restoration of water sources, all with the participation of the community.

However, the NVVT is a job creation programme for the urban poor that is being implemented throughout the state at a price of Rs 100 crore.