Chopper Assists In Rescue Of 4 Trapped 300 Feet Deep In Tamil Nadu Quarry

Authorities confirmed today that at least four workers have been stuck in a quarry or open-pit mine in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu since last night with two individuals rescued so far.



An official explained that after stones rolled from the top and immobilised their truck, the employees were stuck some 300 feet deep on a cliffside in the Muneer Pallam area.



Inspector General of Police, Southern Range, Asra Garg, said that six workers were initially stranded. Two persons have been rescued by firefighters, and authorities from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on their way. He added that heavy-duty cranes with extended arms, as well as a rock-climbing expert, were used in the rescue operation, which was led by police and fire service officials.This morning, a helicopter was also brought in to help with the rescue, reported NDTV

Mr Garg described the obstacles the rescue team is facing as follows. It includes the quarry's construction suggests that rescuing all individuals trapped could take some time due to its shape. He remarked that they are now unsure if there are any other persons trapped in the quarry besides the four workers.