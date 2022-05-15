Chopper Assists In Rescue Of 4 Trapped 300 Feet Deep In Tamil Nadu Quarry
Authorities confirmed today that at least four workers have been stuck in a quarry or open-pit mine in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu since last night with two individuals rescued so far.
An official explained that after stones rolled from the top and immobilised their truck, the employees were stuck some 300 feet deep on a cliffside in the Muneer Pallam area.
Mr Garg described the obstacles the rescue team is facing as follows. It includes the quarry's construction suggests that rescuing all individuals trapped could take some time due to its shape. He remarked that they are now unsure if there are any other persons trapped in the quarry besides the four workers.