Disabled People In Tamil Nadu May Get The Chance To Work From Home

The state government of Tamil Nadu is working to establish an environment that will enable people with disabilities who work in the public and private sectors to eventually work from home instead of travelling to an office. This initiative of working from home will help them to work in a relaxed mood.



Speaking at a celebration for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Chennai on Saturday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that as a precursor to this, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation is providing skill development training to disabled people by giving them free laptops with software under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme.

For government and commercial organisations to find employment opportunities suitable for disabled individuals, expert groups and high-level committees have been formed. According to Stalin, these committees would advise the government on how to create occupations where people with disabilities can work independently.

The CM furthermore announced that starting on January 1, 2023, the monthly pension of Rs 1,000 provided to 4,39,315 disabled people, including those with vision impairment, would be increased to Rs 1,500. The government would have to spend an additional Rs 263.58 crore on this every year. The CM also honoured groups and people at the occasion by presenting them with awards for their contributions to the welfare of the disabled.