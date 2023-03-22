Eight Dies And Several Injured After Explosion At Cracker Unit In Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram

A Wednesday morning explosion at a Kancheepuram cracker manufacturing facility resulted in at least eight fatalities. According to the police, the explosion happened when raw materials that were exposed to the sun started to burn.

The privately owned cracker factory is situated in Kancheepuram district's Kuruvimalai neighbourhood close to the Palar River. There were about 25 labourers working at the factory when a massive explosion happened. According to authorities, the incident took place about 11 am. Locals from neighbouring villages hurriedly left their homes to aid the casualties.

Explosion at a crackers manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram on Wednesday. Seven people suspected to have died. Several others undergoing treatment in hospitals. Kancheepuram senior police officers at the spot. @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress

When being informed, some 20 fire rescue workers arrived on the scene. Residents hurried the injured to local hospitals on auto rickshaws and two-wheelers. As of Wednesday afternoon, eight persons, including three women, had been officially pronounced dead.



According to a senior police officer, the number of fatalities will probably rise. Vijaya, Boopathy, and Gajendran were three of the deceased who had been identified. Meanwhile, two of the injured were moved to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Chennai and one to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital in Chennai, while thirteen of the injured were admitted to Kancheepuram Government Hospital.