Five Men Detained For Smuggling Liquor To Tamil Nadu From Karnataka

Five persons were detained on Monday by the Negamam police in the Coimbatore district for importing alcohol from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu. 700 ml and 45 litres of brandy were taken from them by the police.



The arrested men have been recognised by the police officials. The five accused were R Udhayakumar, 41 year old who resides Chittur near Palakkad, T Sabarigirivasan, 39 year old from Singanallur near Pollachi, K Senthilvel, 53 year old, of Kaliyappagoundenpudur near Pollachi, M Sabarinathan, 32 year old who lives in Udayakulam at Anaimalai and M Mohammed Bazir, 25 year old, from Samathuvapuram in Tirupur, reported The Times Of India.

On Monday afternoon, vehicle inspections were carried out by Negamam police sub-inspector A Mohammed, special sub-inspector Kannan, and police constables Manivasagam and Dineshraj. On the Palladam-Pollachi Road, they stopped a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and examined it. In the SUV, they discovered bottles and packages of Karnataka liquor.

Furthermore, they were placed in judicial detention after being charged under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act.