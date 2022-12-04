Kanmani In Tamil Nadu Overcame Hurdles And Finally Enrolls As Transgender Advocate

Kanmani, 22, dressed in the black gown, stood in a long line outside the building to register as an advocate with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The fact that separated her many others waiting patiently in black robes for their turn is her gender and how she overcame all the hurdles in her journey.



She thought her task was halfway finished as she waited in line to officially register as an advocate. After enrolling, her journey does not come to an end. She continued by mentioning her preparation for the exams for the judicial service. She has been attending private coaching sessions there with the goal of becoming a judge and contributing to society.

Her journey was difficult since she had to deal with prejudice everywhere, including inside the family. She was born into a household with four brothers and sisters, and because of her gender, her siblings were prejudiced against her. She has therefore been residing in Chennai, far from them.

Her family's inability to afford legal representation in a land dispute led her to decide to don the black garb. She remembered the incident. Her family had to fight against a land dispute when she was a young girl. His parents lacked the funds to retain legal counsel.

Since then, her mother has encouraged me to study law. Furthermore, she claimed that her professors and classmates at the Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College in Pudupakkam treated her with respect.

She gave the message that they must conquer the challenges they confront every day. They need to keep us concentrated on our goals.