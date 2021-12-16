Kattankulathur: SRMIST opens hi-tech clinical trials centre

Kattankulathur: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, through its faculty of medical and health sciences set up a 5,000 square feet research faculty in SRM called the 'Centre for Clinical trials & Research'. This facility is located at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH&RC). The world-class clinical trial research centre is capable of handling clinical trials of drugs, vaccines, and medical devices.

The facility was inaugurated by Pro-Vice Chancellor (Medical & Health Sciences) Lt Col Dr A Ravikumar, registrar Dr S Ponnusamy, dean (medical) Dr A Sundaram among others.

The facility has two wards with 12 beds and several rooms for sample collection, processing, data documentation, and monitoring. It has state-of-the-art equipment for preserving serum samples at -80 degrees Celsius and -20 degrees Celsius deep freezers, high-speed centrifuge among others.

Registrar Dr Ponnusamy congratulating the faculty said SRM MCH&RC has risen to 46th position in research and such initiatives will help in increasing the hospital ranking.

Lt Col Dr Ravikumar in his presidential address said, "It is important to motivate the hidden talents in this Institution. During the Covid, when we were awarded the clinical trial of Covaxin, the minimum requirement was for a virology lab. This was met by developing, a world-class lab that was done entirely in-house."

In the last 10 years, more than 35 sponsored and academic clinical trials have been done in SRM MCH&RC.