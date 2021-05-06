MK Stalin to sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, here is the ministers list with portfolios
The DMK-led coalition led by MK Stalin which won a solid victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held in the last month will form the government on Friday. DMK chief MK Stalin will be sworn in as chief minister tomorrow at 9 am at the Raj Bhavan. He will be accompanied by 34 other ministers. According to the official information received by the Raj Bhavan, the ministers and the departments assigned to them are as follows.
1. MK Stalin: Chief Minister
2. Duraimurugan: Water resources
3. KN Nehru: Municipal Activities
4. I. Periasamy: Department of Co-operation
5. N. Ponmudi: Higher education
6. EV Velu: Public Works
7. MRK Panneeru Selvam: Agriculture, Farmer Welfare
8. KKSSR Ramachandran: Revenue, Disaster Management
9. Tangam Thennarasu: Department of Industries
10. S Raghupathi: Department of Justice
11. S. Muthusamy: Housing, Urban Development
12. KR Periakaruppan: Rural Development Department
13. TM Ambarason: Rural Industries
14. MP Saminathan: Information and Publicity Department
15. P. Gita Jeevan: Social Welfare, Women's Empowerment
16. Anita R. Radhakrishnan: Animal Welfare
17. SR Rajakannappan: Department of Transport
18. K Ramachandran: Forest Department
19. R Chakrapani: Food and Civil Supplies
20: V. Senthil Balaji: Electricity, Probation, Excise
21. R Gandhi: Department of Handloom and Textiles
22. MA Subramanian: Health and Family Welfare
23. P. Murthy: Commercial taxes, Registrations
24. SS Shivashankar: BC Welfare
25. PK Shekharbabu: Revenue Department
26. Palanivel Thyagarajan: Financial, Human Resource Management
27. SM Nazar: Milk and Dairy Development
28. Jigni KS Masthan: Minority, NRI Welfare
29. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamoli: Education
30. Shiva V Meyyanathan: Department of Environment
31. CV Ganesan: Labour Welfare, Skill Training
32. T Mano Tangaraja: Information Technology
33. M Mathiventhan: Department of Tourism
34. NK Selvaraj: Dravida Welfare.
Governor Banwarilal Purohit has approved the recommendations made by to be sworn in chief minister MK Stalin