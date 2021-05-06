MK Stalin to sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, here is the ministers list with portfolios

The DMK-led coalition led by MK Stalin which won a solid victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held in the last month will form the government on Friday. DMK chief MK Stalin will be sworn in as chief minister tomorrow at 9 am at the Raj Bhavan. He will be accompanied by 34 other ministers. According to the official information received by the Raj Bhavan, the ministers and the departments assigned to them are as follows.

1. MK Stalin‌: Chief Minister



2. Duraimurugan: Water resources

3. KN Nehru: Municipal Activities

4. I. Periasamy: Department of Co-operation

5. N‌. Ponmudi: Higher education

6. EV Velu: Public‌ Works‌

7. MRK Panneeru Selvam: Agriculture, Farmer Welfare

8. KKSSR Ramachandran: Revenue, Disaster Management

9. Tangam Thennarasu: Department of Industries

10. S Raghupathi: Department of Justice

11. S‌. Muthusamy: Housing, Urban Development

12. KR Periakaruppan: Rural Development Department

13. TM Ambarason‌: Rural Industries

14. MP Saminathan: Information and Publicity Department

15. P. Gita Jeevan: Social Welfare, Women's Empowerment

16. Anita R. Radhakrishnan: Animal Welfare



17. SR Rajakannappan: Department of Transport

18. K Ramachandran: Forest Department

19. R Chakrapani: Food and Civil Supplies

20: V. Senthil Balaji: Electricity, Probation, Excise

21. R Gandhi: Department of Handloom and Textiles

22. MA Subramanian: Health and Family Welfare

23. P. Murthy: Commercial taxes, Registrations‌

24. SS Shivashankar: BC Welfare

25. PK Shekharbabu: Revenue Department

26. Palanivel Thyagarajan: Financial, Human Resource Management

27. SM Nazar: Milk and Dairy Development

28. Jigni KS Masthan: Minority, NRI Welfare

29. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamoli: Education

30. Shiva V Meyyanathan: Department of Environment

31. CV Ganesan: Labour Welfare, Skill Training

32. T Mano Tangaraja: Information‌ Technology

33. M Mathiventhan‌: Department of Tourism

34. NK Selvaraj: Dravida Welfare.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit has approved the recommendations made by to be sworn in chief minister MK Stalin

