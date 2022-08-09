More Than 80 Primary Schools In Tamil Nadu's Tiruchy To Get Benefitted From CM's Breakfast Scheme

The Tamil Nadu government has chosen up to 40 primary schools from urban regions and 41 from rural areas in the district of Tiruchy to operate the recently introduced breakfast programme. A total of 1,545 government primary schools from across the State have been chosen.



More than 1.13 lakh pupils will benefit from the "Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme" in its inaugural stage during 2022–2023. The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department is implementing the programme at a cost of Rs 33.56 crore.

The District Rural Development Agency, Tiruchy's Project Director, V Pitchai, stated that the respective schools will prepare the meal. 2,793 pupils from rural areas will benefit from the programme, including 1,438 boys and 1,355 girls. He added that the Social Welfare Department will supply the dishes and other items required for food preparation

Ramesh Kumar, Project Director of the Tamil Nadu State Livelihood Rural Mission stated that in every panchayat, there will be a core committee composed of headmasters of schools, a PTA president, a PLF representative, and a PTA member, reported The News Indian Express.

Since they would maintain adequate hygiene, the group prefers hiring parents from the schools as staff. The department has chosen 123 employees thus far. In total, each school will have three employees. Additionally, a professional chef from the State Institute for Rural Development will train the employees in Chennai.

Breakfast will be served early and be finished by 9 am thanks to the cooking procedure, which will start at 6:30 am. According to sources, the urban schools chosen for the programme will fall under the Tiruchy corporation. Within the city limits, 40 schools have been chosen.

corporation commissioner R Vaithinathan said that for the kitchen's installation, the Syed Murthuza Government Higher Secondary School has been chosen. For the urban schools, it will be centrally located. He explained that four cars would be used to transport the meals to the schools when a tender is issued to offer the support needed for cooking. He mentioned that the scheme's implementation is anticipated to begin in September at all chosen schools.