Mother In Tamil Nadu Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Her 4-year-old Daughter

A lady was detained in Tiruvannamalai on charges of torturing and sexually assaulting her four-year-old daughter on Saturday.



According to an investigation, childline officers received reports from neighbours on Friday that the kid was in trouble. Officials and a police squad arrived on the scene and spoke with the minor's parents. The girl was abused by her mother and branded with a hot knife.



As per the Child Line complaint, the mother had punished her daughter for four days prior for not listening to her and instead roaming out on the streets. Furthermore, according to the allegation, the torture was caused by a dispute between the child's parents. In addition, the child's legs and right hand were severely burnt.

The complaint also mentioned that she was not provided sufficient medical treatment and was instead forced to suffer with the use of coconut oil. The youngster, however, was sent to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital.

Child Line Project Director S Murugan said that the girl is undergoing through treatment and is recovering. They were working with the Child Welfare Committee to get her transferred to a government receiving home after her treatment. Murugan also stated that a case was filed under the Juvenile Justice as it falls through Care and Protection of Children Act's Section 75 which is used at times when someone has actual charge or control over a child's assaults, abuses and the IPC's Section 324 for voluntarily causing pain.