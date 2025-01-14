Live
Naruvi Hospital celebrates Pongal
Vellore: Naruvi Hospital in Vellore celebrated Pongal with great enthusiasm, transcending barriers of caste, creed and age.
The event, inaugurated by Dr G V Sampath, chairman, and Anita Sampath, vice-chairperson, featured traditional Pongal preparation in clay pots, folk games and cultural performances.
Activities included Silambattam, drum playing, rope games and sugarcane distribution were conducted embodying Tamil Nadu’s rich heritage.
Medical superintendent Dr. Jacob Paul, general manager Nithin Sampath and Abhirami Sampath actively participated in the festivities. Winners of traditional games were awarded prizes and Dr Sampath extended heartfelt greetings emphasising the festival’s role in fostering unity and family bonding.
