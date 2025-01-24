Over 1,000 NTK Cadres Join DMK Amid Seeman’s Controversial Remarks On Periyar

In a significant political development, over 1,000 members of the Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) officially joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday. The move was prompted by strong opposition to NTK leader Seeman's controversial remarks about Periyar EV Ramasamy, a Dravidian icon.

The defections took place at the DMK headquarters, where the cadres voiced their disagreement with Seeman’s rhetoric and the NTK's stance on the Dravidian movement.

Welcoming the new members, Chief Minister MK Stalin delivered a scathing critique of Seeman’s political approach without directly naming him. Stalin emphasized the DMK’s legacy, stating, “DMK is not a mushroom that bloomed yesterday. Arignar Anna started this organization with firm determination, and it grew step by step into a strong political force.”

Stalin highlighted the contrast between the DMK’s steady growth and the NTK’s claims of swift political success. Referring to Seeman’s controversial rhetoric, Stalin remarked, “Those making such statements are conducting drama, not genuine politics.”

Seeman’s comments on Periyar have sparked protests across Tamil Nadu. The NTK leader refused to apologize, instead questioning the DMK’s reliance on figures like Periyar and Gandhi. He also challenged the DMK to confront his views publicly.

Stalin expressed confidence that Seeman’s actions would continue to alienate his supporters, many of whom are now aligning with the DMK. “The more you get angry, many from your party are coming out and joining here,” Stalin noted, referencing the steady influx of NTK cadres into the DMK.

The defection of over 1,000 NTK members signals growing dissatisfaction within Seeman’s party and a reinforcement of the DMK’s position as a key proponent of Dravidian ideology. The incident also underscores the enduring influence of figures like Periyar in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

As tensions persist, the DMK’s strategy appears focused on consolidating support and countering divisive rhetoric with its historical legacy and ideological foundations.