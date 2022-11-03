Protests intensify against second airport in Chennai

Chennai: Protests opposing the Tamil Nadu government's move for a second airport in Chennai intensified as 13 villages in and around the Perandur area have passed a resolution against land acquisition. G. Subramanian, Secretary of Ekanapuram Village People and Farmers Welfare Board, said that the gram sabha has passed the resolution.

"This is the third time a resolution has been passed against the acquisition of our land for the second airport coming up at Perandur. Our protests have reached the 99th day and strong opposition will continue against the project," he told IANS.

A total of 4,563.56 acres of land in 13 villages of Perandur will be acquired for the proposed project. Of this, 1,317.8 acres of land is government poramboke land, while 3,246.38 acres of land is Patta land or with valid documents. While the state has offered 3.5 times the market value of the land in these 13 villages, protests from the people in these villages are continuing.

The protesters have said that 1,005 families will be affected by the acquisition process. The DMK government has already sent emissaries with three ministers to conduct discussions with the protesters aimed at arriving at a possible settlement.