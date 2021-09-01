Puducherry Has Announced Professional Courses Will Be Free Of Charge

Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced a slew of welfare initiatives on Wednesday, including free higher education for all students from Puducherry admitted through the government's Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) in engineering, medical, and other professional degrees. The government will cover all of these pupils' tuition costs.



National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) for the past ten years will be given priority in filling openings in the department. The Chief Minister indicated that the services of government doctors who have been working on a contract basis for 10 years or more will be regularised against openings in the Department of Health and Family Welfare as the budget debates in the Legislative Assembly came to a close on Wednesday. In addition, doctors, nurses, lab technicians, auxiliary nurses cum midwives (ANMs), and other paramedical personnel who have worked for the(NRHM) for the past ten years will be given priority in filling openings in the department.

Intern doctors undertaking home work at government medical colleges will be paid Rs 20,000 per month, up from Rs 5000 per month, according to the Chief Minister.

The salary of voucher-paying employees in the PWD and other government agencies will be increased to Rs 10,000 per month, according to the Chief Minister, and will be paid through the Department of Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries.

Funeral costs for persons from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would be increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, and support for pregnant women will be increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000. The Adi Dravida people's old age pension would be increased by Rs 500. The pension for liberation warriors would be increased from Rs 9000 to Rs 10,000.

Journalists' pensions will be increased by Rs 500, bringing the total to Rs 8000. The government is also considering awarding Rs 10 lakhs to each of the three families of COVID-19 victims. After the High Court has ruled on the issue, a decision on relief for families who have lost their breadwinner owing to COVID will be made.

Meanwhile, he also stated that the government will provide MLAs with a Rs 2 crore local area development money in two instalments of Rs 1 crore each.