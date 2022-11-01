School And Colleges In Tamil Nadu To Remain Closed In Some Cities Due To Heavy Rains

Chennai, its surrounding districts, and other portions of Tamil Nadu were battered by rains overnight, and Tuesday's storms brought more downpours that caused parts of the State capital and the vicinity to flood. Numerous sections of the busy Anna Salai, the crowded neighbourhoods of north Chennai, including parts of Pulianthope, and the hidden neighbourhoods in the southern parts of the city and suburbs all experienced waterlogging, which caused traffic congestion and the slow passage of cars.

A holiday has been proclaimed for schools in the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Tiruvarur. Continued light to moderate rainfall is anticipated in the state's coastal districts and Cauvery delta. Due to preparation efforts and maintenance on storm water drains, Greater Chennai Corporation officials inspected a number of locations and said that there was no rain water stagnation in places like KK Nagar-Rajamannar Salai and subways like Ganesapuram.

Authorities have deployed flood monitoring cameras in areas that are prone to flooding. Improvements to the city's storm-water drainage system have been finished in certain locations and are still being worked on in others.

Furthermore, barricades have been erected on various stretches of highways due to the current Chennai Metrorail phase-2 project. The rains and waterlogging are the latest problems individuals experience during the monsoon season, even if such infrastructure measures have already made traffic congestion the norm.

However, today at the Secretariat, a meeting of top officials will review the precautionary measures for the monsoon. The meeting will be presided over by Chief Minister M K Stalin. On October 29, Tamil Nadu experienced the first rains of the northeast monsoon.