School principal Detained After Student Commits Suicide In Tamil Nadu

According to the officials, the Tamil Nadu police detained the principal of a well-known private school in Coimbatore on Sunday after a Class 12 student committed suicide. On Saturday, the accused instructor was detained, and the school principal was charged with violating the Pocso Act for allegedly failing to act on the student's allegation.

The police mentioned that the 17-year-old girl's parents, relatives, and numerous organizations stopped agitating quickly after the arrest and received her body, which was subsequently brought to the crematorium in a procession. On November 12, the minor'sbody was discovered hanging at her home. The officials are apparently looking into a note written by the child before she died. As per the letter, a teacher, a girl's father, and a girl's grandfather should not be spared.

Deepak Damor, Coimbatore police commissioner stated that the sexual assault took place between March and May during this year. Two months later, the victim told one of her friends about her trauma while sharing the incident. They told the principal, Meera Jackson and later it was also known that the accused's wife was also aware of the alleged assault.

According to police, the accused Mithun Chakraborthy assaulted heron the institute's premisesas he asked herto arrive at schoolwhile classes were being taken online under the guise of conducting special classes. Chakravarthy was arrested on Saturday under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetting suicide) and relevant portions of the (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act 2012. The principal was also arrested under the requirements of the POCSO Act, which requires that the crime be reported.

Thestate school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi paid a visit to the girl's parents on Sunday. The family accepted the girl's body from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after the ministers notified them of the principal's arrest. On Sunday afternoon, the body was burned. The investigation on the principal is ongoing.