Schools In Tamil Nadu Closed Due to Heavy Rain

A statement about closed schools in Tamil Nadu has been made due to rain. According to local reports, Tamil Nadu Schools in the districts of Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur have been closed as a result of heavy rain.



On February 2, 2023, all schools and colleges will be closed due to the state's significant rainfall. According to directives issued by the corresponding District Magistrates, schools and colleges in the districts of Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur were closed today, February 2, 2023.

A yellow signal has also been issued for today in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu by the Indian Meteorological Department, IMD. As per the Met Center, a depression that is present over the southeast Bay of Bengal would cause torrential rains to fall over Tamil Nadu.

P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist at the Regional Meteoreological Centre, RMC stated that in 11 districts of the state, there will be heavy rains followed by thunderstorms over the course of the next two days due to the weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

IMD predicts that there will likely be severe downpours in the southern state's Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Kanniyakumarai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga districts. Meanwhile, IMD has stated that normal rain would fall in February in Northwest India. Furthermore, fewer days are predicted to experience coldwaves.