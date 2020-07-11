Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has urged the central government to arrange for the repatriation by air of 40 fishermen from the state stranded in Iran.

Palaniswami in a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday thanked for bringing back 681 fishermen safely to the state by Indian Navy Ship INS Jalashwa on July 1.

"Further, around 40 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been left behind due to inadequacy of space in the ship. Therefore, I request you to arrange for their repatriation at the earliest to Tamil Nadu in a special flight," Palaniswami said.