Tamil Nadu Government Successfully Combat The Spread Of The Pandemic's Second Wave In Less Than Two Months

The DMK Government boasted about its successful efforts to control and combat the spread of Covid-19 in its second wave, in less than two months after gaining power.



The DMK government on Tuesday said that the state will be able to tackle the pandemic's third wave, as expected and suggested by the experts.

According to medical and family welfare minister Ma Subramanian, the vaccination drive has gained momentum, with 1.34 lakh individuals receiving doses per day on average, up from 61,441 per day prior to May 7, when the M K Stalin-led DMK government seized power. Getting involved in the debate over the motion of thanks to the governor's address, Subramanian stated that the state was prepared to fight the third wave, citing the state's recent expansion of health infrastructure.

According to him, the chief minister was also checking the availability for the third wave on a frequent basis. He also had a close watch on the oxygen cylinders, oxygen plants, and generators that have been installed in hospitals.

The minister mentioned that in 45 days, 79,618 beds were created. The Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Egmore has opened a 250-bed paediatric unit. On Monday, there were 7,427 Covid instances, down from 36,184 the day before on May 21. The virus will be totally eradicated in a matter of days, rather than weeks.

He was answering to Viralimalai MLA and former health minister C Vijayabaskar, who warned the state of experts warnings about the prospect of an early third wave, including AIIMS director Randeep Guleria.

Vijayabaskar stated that there are 1.71 crore non-vaccinated children under the age of 18, and even if 10% of them end up in hospitals then they will have two lakh paediatric cases. A minimum of one lakh beds is required for children, with an equal number of beds required for parents accompanying children.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu had set a goal of 42 lakh doses in June and 71 lakh doses in July. On Monday, the state set a new record by providing vaccinations to 3.96 lakh individuals.