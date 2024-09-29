Tamil Nadu Police Conduct Massive Anti-Drug Raids Near Student Areas

In a sweeping operation targeting drug-related activities and anti-social elements near educational institutions, Tamil Nadu police conducted extensive raids across the state on Saturday. The operation, which focused on areas surrounding student accommodations and hostels, covered 281 locations including major cities like Trichy, Coimbatore, and Madurai.



This large-scale initiative involved 1,367 police personnel and resulted in the seizure of 3 kilograms of illegal substances. Authorities have registered 17 cases in connection with the findings of these raids.



The current operation is part of an ongoing campaign initiated in August by the Tambaram city and Coimbatore district police. This broader effort aims to curb the use of contraband and combat anti-social activities in proximity to educational institutions and student residences.



By targeting areas where students live and study, the police are demonstrating a commitment to creating safer environments for young people pursuing their education. This proactive approach reflects growing concerns about drug use and related criminal activities affecting student communities.



The scale of this operation, covering hundreds of locations across the state, underscores the seriousness with which Tamil Nadu authorities are addressing these issues. As the campaign continues, it is likely to have significant implications for campus safety and student well-being throughout the region.

