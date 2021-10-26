The Governor Of Tamil Nadu Is Looking For Information On Assistance Programmes

According to officials at the State Secretariat, R.N. Ravi has requested data on the operation of several departments as well as presentations on the fulfillment of welfare initiatives a month since gaining office as Governor of Tamil Nadu.



In response to the mandate, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu responded to the Department Heads, requesting that they submit briefings for the Governor.



As per the Chief Secretary's letter, the Governor of Tamil Nadu desires to discover regarding the operation of various departments in the State as well as continuing welfare initiatives of the State and the Union Government.

Mr. Anbu urged that the Secretaries of the various departments be ready to inform the Governor. While prior having transferred to Tamil Nadu, Mr. Ravi, a former IPS officer from the 1976 batch, was indeed the Governor of Nagaland.

Mr. Purohit's judgment was condemned by the DMK, which was then an Opposition party, as intervention in the operation of a democratically elected administration. Following his travels to several districts, the party even risked arrests and organized black flag demonstrations.

Mr. Purohit dismissed the Opposition's allegation that he was infringing on the State's autonomy by holding review sessions, despite the fact that the former AIADMK administration opted to support him. He went on to explain his activities, claiming that the review meetings allowed him realise the wonderful effort that the authorities were doing.