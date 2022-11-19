Thevar initiative builds bridges between OPS, Sasikala

Chennai: The deposed leader of the AIADMK and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) seems to be gradually aligning with V.K. Sasikala, former interim general secretary of the AIADMK and close aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

In a recent interaction with the media at his Theni residence, OPS has said that he would meet T.T.V. Dhinakaran of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) if he gets an opportunity. Dhinakaran is the nephew of V.K. Sasikala has been calling the shots from behind for a long.

O Panneerselvam, who once launched the 'dharmayudham' (war for righteousness) to keep V K Sasikala and her family out of the AIADMK, is cosying up to her nephew T T V Dhinakaran, as the tussle for leadership of the party continues. Meanwhile, Dhinakaran had also told media persons that there was nothing wrong in meeting OPS as he was a reformed man from his earlier stand of attacking Sasikala. He also said that he and his party would in no way align with the EPS faction in the AIADMK. "Without the 'Two Leaves' symbol, the AIADMK is nothing and cannot take on the ruling DMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," said Dhinakaran, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). Not only the party cadres but also the public would back the leader retaining the symbol, he claimed.

He urged Amma's supporters to unite to defeat the DMK. "Those who believe themselves to be true supporters of Amma should come together to form an alliance and dislodge the ruling DMK," he told reporters. Both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam nominated presidents to head the respective district units of the party out of alleged hunger for the position and claim that all the AIADMK members are with them." "They will regret this soon," Dhinakaran warned.

With the AIADMK openly stating that some allies of the ruling DMK would cross over to the AIADMK-led alliance, the announcements of OPS and Dhinakaran assume significance. OPS has also said that he would be appointing office-bearers of his group in all districts of the state and tour the entire Tamil Nadu.

As the two former Chief Ministers indulge in a slugfest for supremacy, AIADMK's former IT wing secretary 'Aspire' Swaminathan claimed the party symbol is likely to be frozen soon. He said in a tweet "there will be a resignation soon. It will be followed by a by-election… then a fight for Two Leaves will emerge…the symbol will be frozen...The game starts…" Former State ministers Sellur K Raju and K A Sengottaiyan claim the faction headed by Palaniswami would lead the alliance in the Lok Sabha polls. It has to be seen how the electoral politics of Tamil Nadu will evolve in the days to come and how the new bonhomie will affect the elections for 2026. As the AIADMK continues to be a divided house, its ally the BJP is evolving a roadmap to achieve its political ambition of sending, on its own, at least 25 MPs to Parliament in the next Lok Sabha elections.