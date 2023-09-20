Live
- Arrest of TDP leaders continues in NTR dist
- ANR’s Panchaloha statue gets inaugurated in a grand way
- High alert issued at AOB amid Maoists annual Varotsavams from tomorrow
- Rail coach restaurant inaugurated in Vijayawada
- Chandrayaan-3 Vinayaka pandal big hit in Mahbubnagar
- PL Technical Research: BUY ITC - TECHNICAL PICK
- The iPhone 15 phones charging speed will leave you stunned
- IISER Bhopal team conducts genome sequencing of Indian gooseberry plant
- Machilipatnam: Re-verification of deleted voters completed
- Four electrocuted while putting up KTR welcome flexi in Qutbullapur
TN aerospace sector in focus over Chandrayaan-3
Chennai: The aerospace and defence sector in Tamil Nadu has received a big boost as some of the key components for the country’s successful Lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, were sourced from Coimbatore, the government said on Tuesday.
Investments worth $413 million have already been announced in the industrial corridor and an Advanced Computing and Design Engineering Centre for the sector would offer cutting-edge technology and sophisticated infrastructure. As per the Aerospace and industrial policy note tabled in the Assembly, the government envisages investments worth Rs75,000 crore over the next decade creating one lakh jobs in the sector.
