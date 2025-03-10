TN minister slams NEP as RSS-driven agenda, accuses Centre of withholding funds

Chennai : Tamil Nadu school education minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has strongly criticised the National Education Policy (NEP), calling it an “RSS-driven agenda” of the Union government rather than a genuine education policy.

His remarks came in response to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s speech in Parliament on Monday, where he reportedly called Tamil Nadu MPs “uncivilised.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Anbil Mahesh questioned whether Pradhan truly understood his statements or was merely “reading from a script handed to him.” He also urged the Union Minister to clarify his stance on Tamil Nadu’s rejection of the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, accusing him of misrepresenting the state’s position.

Responding to Pradhan’s claim that Tamil Nadu made a U-turn on the PM SHRI scheme, Anbil Mahesh asserted that the state never agreed to implement it. He cited a letter dated August 30, 2024, in which Pradhan himself acknowledged Tamil Nadu’s categorical rejection of the scheme. Since the introduction of the Integrated School Education Scheme in 2018, the Union government is required to release 60 per cent of the approved funds for Tamil Nadu’s education sector. For the 2024-25 academic year, this amounts to Rs 2,152 crore out of a total Rs 3,533 crore.

However, the minister alleged that the Centre has been withholding these funds under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme, effectively pressuring Tamil Nadu to adopt the NEP-aligned PM SHRI initiative. “This political interference in education will not be forgiven. Students and teachers will remember this betrayal,” Anbil Mahesh declared, vowing that Tamil Nadu will continue to resist the Centre’s pressure.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin strongly condemned Pradhan for his remarks against Tamil Nadu MPs. In a post on social media platform X, Stalin criticised Pradhan’s “arrogant” tone, stating, “Education Minister @dpradhanbjp, who speaks as if he considers himself a king, needs to mind his language.”

He further challenged Pradhan over the Centre’s alleged denial of Tamil Nadu’s rightful education funds, asking, “What audacity do you have to call Tamil Nadu MPs uncivilised while you continue to withhold our dues? You are insulting the people of Tamil Nadu. Does the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi endorse this?”

The CM also referenced Pradhan’s August 30, 2024 letter, which acknowledged Tamil Nadu’s rejection of both NEP and the trilingual policy included in the PM SHRI scheme. Seemingly responding to Pradhan’s “Super CM” remark aimed at the DMK leadership, Stalin remarked, “Mr Pradhan, we act only based on the will of the people! Unlike you, we do not obey the diktats of Nagpur.”

Tamil Nadu leaders have consistently opposed NEP, arguing that it imposes a one-size-fits-all education model that does not align with the state’s policies and linguistic heritage. The DMK government has also refused to accept the Centre’s alleged “arm-twisting” tactics of withholding funds to force the adoption of NEP-aligned schemes.

Anbil Mahesh reiterated that the Tamil Nadu government is bearing the financial burden of salaries for part-time teachers, staff payments, and the implementation of various welfare schemes under the Samagra Shiksha programme.

He maintained that despite these challenges, the state would continue to fight for its rights and ensure quality education without compromising its principles. “This fight will not stop until justice prevails. Tamil Nadu will fight and win,” the minister asserted.