Whopping Amount Of 211gm Of Gold, Seized At Tamil Nadu Airport

Officials said on Sunday that at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, customs agents recovered gold worth 21.55 lakh, including 211 grammes of gold laced with chocolate powder. Customs officers stopped a passenger who had flown in from Dubai on an Air India flight during screening.



Authorities discovered three canisters of chocolate powder that had been cleverly hidden with gold powder mixed in. The authorities added that 211 grammes of 24-karat gold were extracted.

According to them, the passenger's checked luggage also contained the 175 gramme gold chains. The found gold is thought to be worth a total of 21.55 lakh rupees, reported The Hans India.

As per the officials, who added that they were still investigating the situation, the traveller arrived at the airport on Saturday aboard Air India flight IX612. The passenger was detained while checking.