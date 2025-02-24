Airtel Introduces Apple TV+ and Apple Music for Home Wi-Fi and Postpaid Users

Bharti Airtel has teamed up with Apple to provide its customers access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music. This collaboration enhances the digital entertainment experience for Home Wi-Fi and postpaid users with select plans.

Benefits for Home Wi-Fi Users

Airtel Home Wi-Fi customers on plans starting at Rs. 999 can enjoy Apple TV+ alongside a variety of other streaming services. With speeds up to 200 Mbps, users gain access to original series, films, and exclusive content from Apple.

Wi-Fi Plans Offering Apple TV+

Rs. 999 Plan – 200 Mbps speed, Apple TV+, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, and 23+ OTT platforms.

Rs. 1099 Plan – 200 Mbps speed, all Rs. 999 plan benefits plus 350+ TV channels, including HD channels.

Rs. 1599 Plan – 300 Mbps speed, Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, ZEE5, 23+ OTT platforms, and 350+ TV channels.

Rs. 3999 Plan – 1 Gbps speed, all premium OTT and TV benefits.

Apple TV+ and Apple Music for Postpaid Users

Postpaid customers with plans starting from Rs. 999 can enjoy Apple TV+ and six months of complimentary Apple Music.

Postpaid Plans Offering Apple’s Services

Rs. 999 Plan – 150 GB data, two add-on SIMs, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, and Xstream Play.

Rs. 1199 Plan – 190 GB data, three add-on SIMs, and all Rs. 999 plan benefits.

Rs. 1399 Plan – 240 GB data, four add-on SIMs, Netflix Basic Unlimited.

Rs. 1749 Plan – 320 GB data, four add-on SIMs, Netflix Standard Unlimited, and complete Apple streaming benefits.

Enhanced Streaming Experience

Apple TV+ features globally acclaimed originals such as Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Silo, and Shrinking. Recently released films like Wolfs and The Gorge add to its vast collection.

Apple Music offers an extensive catalog of Indian and global songs, expert-curated playlists, artist interviews, and features like Apple Music Sing, lossless audio, and Spatial Audio.

Airtel’s Expanding Streaming Portfolio

This partnership strengthens Airtel’s streaming services, which already include Amazon Prime, Netflix, ZEE5, and Jio Hotstar, providing a comprehensive entertainment package for users.