Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300 with Unlimited Data and Calling Benefits

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) offer some attractive prepaid plans under 300 rupees with unlimited data and calling benefits. Users also receive 100 free SMS per day and a free subscription to some video streaming apps. If you are looking for these benefits and want to pay less than Rs 300, check out the Jio, Vi and Airtel prepaid plans mentioned below.

Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Check Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300



Jio Rs 249, prepaid plan Rs 199



Reliance Jio offers a prepaid plan of Rs 249, which ships with 2GB of daily data and unlimited voice calls to any network. Users also receive 100 SMS daily, and the plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Jio also offers free access to Jio's apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, and more.

According to Jio's official site, customers can also try a Rs 199 prepaid plan, which offers 1.5 GB of data, equivalent to 42 GB of total data. One also receives unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days included in the plan. It also provides free access to the Jio applications.

Airtel Prepaid Plan Rs 149, Rs 298

Airtel also offers a prepaid plan of Rs 298, which provides 2GB of data and a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. Plans also include the Airtel Xstream Premium subscription. According to Airtel, users get up to 10,000 movies with this service and TV shows and originals from over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including ErosNow, Hungama Play, and Zee5. It comes with a 28 days validity.

There is also a prepaid plan of Rs 279, which provides 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls to all networks and 300 free SMS in total. The plan offers validity for 28 days. The plan also brings HDFC life insurance. The other benefits are similar to the plans mentioned above.

Vi Prepaid Plan Rs 299

Vi (formerly known as Vodafone Idea) also has an excellent prepaid plan below Rs 300. There is a prepaid plan of Rs 299, which comes with 4GB of data per day, which no other telecom operator offers. This prepaid plan offers only 2GB of data, but this one includes double data, which gives 4GB of data with this plan. Users also receive unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and free access to Vi Movies & TV Classic.