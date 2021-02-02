Amazon Offers Special EMI Plan for Prime Members; Know How to Avail

Amazon India announced a special EMI plan at no cost to Prime members in India on Tuesday. The recently introduced scheme called "No Cost Advanced EMI" provides users with the lowest interest-free fees with minimum three-month enhanced tenure for smartphone purchases on Amazon's India platform.

Amazon says Prime members can upgrade to their favourite smartphone and enjoy 50% lower monthly fees using HDFC bank credit and debit card EMI.

For example, you were going to buy a smartphone worth Rs 30,000. With the Prime membership, you can purchase the phone through the EMI option at no cost in 12 monthly instalments worth Rs 2,500 each. Whereas, non-Prime members, will be able to use the EMI option at no cost in six monthly instalments worth Rs 5,000 each.

How to avail of this special plan:

1) Click the EMI option available on the product page.

2)Check the payment options available with EMI at no cost.

3) Select your tenure and other details on the payment page.

4) Make the payment and voila!

It is worth mentioning that this plan is available only to Amazon Prime members. Non-Prime members can participate by joining the Amazon Prime membership for Rs 999 a year or Rs 129 a month.